Gov Beshear honors Dr. Rebecca Shadowen, reports 342 new COVID-19 cases and 5 deaths Monday

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - Gov. Andy Beshear gives the latest update on COVID-19.

Gov. Beshear reported 342 new cases of the virus Monday bringing the total infected since the outbreak began to 57,282. Beshear said there had been more than 1 million tests performed in Kentucky to date.

The Governor announced there were 5 deaths raising the death toll to 1,065. The deaths included a 71-year-old woman from Christian County.

Kentucky COVID Facts 9-14-2020 (WBKO)

Gov. Beshear honored Med Center Health Infectious Disease Specialist and community leader, Dr. Rebecca Shadowen during the briefing, showing part of an interview 13 News conducted in which Dr. Shadowen advocated wearing a mask to help save lives.

“I’m heartbroken that Dr. Rebecca Shadowen has passed away after a four-month battle with COVID-19,” said Gov. Beshear. “She was a front-line hero who worked tirelessly to protect the lives of others. She joined the team at the Medical Center in Bowling Green in 1989. She was a physician leader across Kentucky for over 30 years.”

Dr. Shadowen was a hero. We must listen to her advice in her honor. https://t.co/3T8qJzxvYI — Andy Beshear (@AndyBeshearKY) September 14, 2020

“I’m praying for her family, her friends and her colleagues,” Beshear continued. “I’m praying that people will listen to her, listen to the gift and the wisdom that she left for us. And recognize that this was somebody who was out there fighting for the lives of those suffering from COVID, who gave her own to help us out. You know why you should wear a mask? For her.”

Dr. Shadowen passed away Friday after a four-month long battle related to COVID-19.

Watch below.

Coronavirus Update Gov. Beshear gives an update on COVID-19. Posted by WBKO Television on Monday, September 14, 2020

