WATCH - Terrific Tuesday, then Some Changes!

Watching Hurricane Sally in the Gulf
By Shane Holinde
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 5:12 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Rain moved out and somewhat less humid air took over for our Monday. Pleasant conditions with a mix of sun and clouds can be expected for Tuesday before our next shot at some rain.

Expect seasonably warm conditions Tuesday into Wednesday, with highs in the lower 80s both times. We’ll have a good dose of sunshine Tuesday before more clouds invade by mid-week. Wednesday carries a small chance for a little late day rain before a better chance for more numerous showers and thunderstorms Thursday. This comes NOT from the remnants of Hurricane Sally but from a Canadian cold front. That front ushers in cool, crisp, Fall-like air by the start of the weekend! Highs tumble into the mid 70s by Friday with our coolest overnight lows in months...bottoming out in the upper 40s to low 50s to begin the weekend!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny and Pleasant. High 82, Low 65, winds NE-5

WEDNESDAY: Clouds, Some Sun. A Shower Possible Late. High 80, Low 66, winds SE-6

THURSDAY: Showers Likely, Thunder Possible. High 79, Low 59, winds NE-10

Monday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Monday’s High: 82

Monday’s Low: 66

Normal High: 83

Normal Low: 59

Record High: 103 (1939)

Record Low: 35 (1902)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 1.51″ (-0.36″)

Yearly Precip: 44.86″ (+10.02″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 0.0″

Sunrise: 6:28 a.m.

Sunset: 6:54 p.m.

UV Index: 8 (High)

Air Quality: Good / Good (Ozone Count: 7 / Small Particulate Count: 15)

Pollen: High (5.7 for Ragweed and Grass)

Mold: Low

