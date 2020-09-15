A hazy sunrise followed by more clouds this afternoon

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Things are still quiet today, but changes are on the way in this forecast that will have south-central Kentucky feeling like fall!

Wildfire smoke from out west has moved into our region and is the culprit for why out skies look hazy and why the sun has a red-orange hue to it. The smoke won’t be so prevalent tonight or tomorrow, but it could come back by Friday. By then we will have much different conditions!

Skies will be partly cloudy later today as temperatures reach the upper 70s to low 80s. A few isolated showers are possible between Nashville and the north Tennessee state line. We don’t anticipate any shower activity in Kentucky today. Wednesday and Thursday could see isolated to widely scattered showers and thunderstorms as temperatures will be near average in the upper 70s to low 80s with partly cloudy skies. By Friday, we are seeing fall like conditions as dew points plummet, leaving behind very comfortable conditions. We will have sunshine from Friday through the weekend as highs will only be in the mid 70s.

We are keeping an eye on Hurricane Sally as it slowly approaches the Gulf Coast from Mississippi, Alabama and the Florida panhandle. Some places could see between one to two feet of rainfall, and that doesn’t include the storm surge which could be up to nine feet in some places. The track of this hurricane is expected to be slow as it curls up in Georgia and eventually leaving the continental United States by the latter half of this weekend. You can check the latest on this track and other tropical systems by going to nhc.noaa.gov.

Perhaps take virtual learning outside today with the comfortable air in place! (WBKO)

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. High 82. Low 65. Winds E at 7 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Isolated showers/storms possible. High 83. Low 66. Winds SE at 6 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Scattered showers/storms possible. High 79. Low 59. Winds NE at 10 mph.

Tuesday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Record High Today: 102 (1927)

Record Low Today: 39 (1902)

Normal High: 82

Normal Low: 58

Sunrise: 6:28 a.m.

Sunset: 6:52 p.m.

UV Index: 7 (High) - Burn Time if Unprotected: 25 minutes

Air Quality: Good / Good (Ozone Count: 20 / Small Particulate Matter: 21)

Pollen Forecast:

Weeds: Moderate (5.4)

Grass: Moderate

Trees: Low

Mold: Low

Monday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Yesterday’s High: 82

Yesterday’s Low: 66

Yesterday’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 1.51 (-0.33″)

Yearly Precip: 45.45″ (+10.05″)

Yesterday’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 0.0″

