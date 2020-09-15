Advertisement

Allen, Muhlenberg, and Monroe counties report new COVID-19 cases
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 7:28 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -

Allen, Muhlenberg, and Monroe counties reported new COVID-19 cases Monday.

ACHD reported Allen County added 12 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 and now has had a total of 295 cases reported since the start of the COVID-19 Outbreak.

Currently, 253 cases have fully recovered and are off quarantine with a remainder of 33 Active Cases in quarantine. ACHD reported 9 total deaths due to the virus.

Muhlenberg County Health Department reports 3 additional confirmed plus 1 new probable cases of Coronavirus COVID-19.

The confirmed case total for Muhlenberg County is currently 727.

The Monroe County Health Department is investigating three additional confirmed cases of COVID-19.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Monroe County has had a total of 185 confirmed cases and 166 of those cases have recovered.

There have been four deaths reported from COVID-19.

