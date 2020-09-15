Advertisement

Chris Page adds his name to the Bowling Green mayoral race

Chris Page
Chris Page(Allison Baker)
By Allison Baker
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 3:57 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -Another candidate has added his name to the Bowling Green mayoral race. Last week Chris Page filed the paperwork to be a write-in candidate for mayor for the November election.

Page is a local business owner, a pastor, and is heavily involved in the Bowling Green community.

“For those who have not met me, my name is Chris Page. I am the owner of Shake Rag Barber Shop in the Shake Rag Historic District. I am the pastor of Center Baptist Church at South Union. A lot of the things that the candidates have to do I have already done,” said Page.

Page said he has created four goals which he hopes to achieve if elected to the position.

“Goal one, racial unity is going to be at the top of my agenda. We don’t want what happened to Breonna Taylor and George Floyd to happen in Bowling Green Kentucky. We want economic prosperity, we believe if we have racial unity we will have better economic prosperity in the city of Bowling Green, which is goal number two. We want men and women to go out of the front door and we want them to make as much money as they can because as a business owner I want to be economically prosperous and I want others too as well.

Goal number three the environment a lot of people are talking about recycling here in Bowling Green but actually that is a county issue. But we could do things like LED lighting, EV, solar panels on buildings that are owned and operated by the city and we want to incentivize people that do those things through grants.

Goal number four personal accountability. We are all personally accountable and we have got to hold people personally accountable--through the press, through the police, everybody needs to be held personally accountable for their own actions," added Page.

Mayor Bruce Wilkerson withdrew from the race a few weeks ago. The other two candidates running for the position are Todd Alcott and Tom Morris. You can read about them here.

