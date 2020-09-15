Jackson’s Orchard open for the fall season

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -Picking pumpkins and drinking hot apple cider are all a part of the Fall traditions we love.

Jackson’s orchard another Fall tradition in Bowling Green is now open for the Fall season.

“We have a nice display of all sorts of colors and shapes of pumpkins," said Bill Jackson, Owner.

While this is a family Fall tradition this year is going to be different for Jackson’s Orchard.

“Our schedule is just a little up in the air our hours are being dictated by the governor," said Jackson.

The hours aren’t the only things changing this year for the first time the events of Jackson’s Orchard will be scheduled.

“We aren’t allowed to use the word festival anymore. That’s another ruling that has been handed down to us, but we are going to have our fall activities and we will start those next week and every Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from then to Halloween,” said Jackson.

Jackson’s Orchard is having to deal with changes and learn how to navigate through this time, but new and old visitors alike are still coming out to participate in fall fun.

“We came for the apple orchard because it looked like so much fun. My daughter actually came yesterday and they had so much fun they wanted to come back today,” said Donna Babcock, first time visitor.

This year will be different but Jackson says they are ready for the fall season.

For a list of scheduled events, you can visit Jackson’s Orchards social media pages.

