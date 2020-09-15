Advertisement

Nurse questions medical care at immigration jail in Georgia

Advocacy group Project South has filed a complaint with the Homeland Security Department’s internal watchdog that relies heavily on an account from a nurse at an immigration detention center in Georgia.
Advocacy group Project South has filed a complaint with the Homeland Security Department’s internal watchdog that relies heavily on an account from a nurse at an immigration detention center in Georgia.(Source: Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 11:30 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCILLA, Ga. (AP) - A nurse at an immigration detention center in Georgia says authorities performed questionable hysterectomies, refused to test detainees for COVID-19 and shredded medical records.

Advocacy group Project South has filed a complaint with the Homeland Security Department’s internal watchdog that relies heavily on the nurse’s words.

Dawn Wooten calls a gynecologist who works outside the facility “the uterus collector.” She says she saw a sick-call nurse shred a box of detainee complaints without looking at them.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement says it will defer to the Homeland Security inspector general.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Hurricane Sally’s threat: ‘Potentially historic’ floods, fierce winds

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Hurricane Sally is slowly closing in on the northern Gulf Coast with powerful winds and weather forecasters are warning of “potentially historic” flooding.

News

Gov. Beshear will not issue another recommendation addressing school instruction after Sept. 28

Updated: 8 minutes ago
Dr. Stack, Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman, and several education officials on Monday offered a number of updates on the state of education in the commonwealth amid the global pandemic.

News

WCPS votes to not raise property taxes this year

Updated: 2 hours ago
Several people from the Warren County community showed up to Monday night’s board meeting.

National

Hurricane Sally closing in on the Gulf

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
Hurricane Sally is gaining strength as it heads toward the Gulf Coast.

Latest News

National

Hurricane Sally is rapidly intensifying as it barrels towards the gulf

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
Hurricane Sally is rapidly intensifying as it barrels towards the gulf

National Politics

Court: Trump can end temporary legal status for 4 countries

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Since 1990, the policy has granted temporary legal status to people from countries affected by natural disasters and civil conflict.

News

St. Jude dream home winner visits house for first time

Updated: 5 hours ago
Just about every year, Ray Page has bought a ticket towards winning the dream home.

National

Gulf states brace for Hurricane Sally

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
Gulf states are bracing for Hurricane Sally.

News

Bowling Green community talks about Dr. Shadowen’s legacy

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Ashton Jones
"She’s still speaking that drive into us, and I think that that’s her legacy," says Dennis Chaney, a member of the Coronavirus Taskforce.

News

‘Fatally ill inmate’ contracts virus, asks for release of him and others amid outbreak

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Kelly Dean
Allen County Detention Center is experiencing a COVID-19 outbreak among inmates.