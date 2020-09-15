Ohio County adds 4 COVID-19 cases

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WBKO) - The Green River District Health Department (GRDHD) reported 36 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases Tuesday.

GRDHD reported 16 in Daviess County, two in Hancock County, nine in Henderson County, one in McLean County, four in Ohio County, three in Union County, and one in Webster County. The total number of reported COVID-19 cases in the district is now 2,691.

Twelve reported confirmed cases are currently hospitalized.

208 (8%) have required hospitalization.

There have been 30 COVID-19 related deaths in the district.

The district-wide total of recovered cases is now 2,300 (85%).

County Confirmed

Cases Recovered

Cases Current

Hospitalizations Ever

Hospitlized Deaths Daviess 1,161 1,023 3 87 13 Hancock 64 58 0 5 0 Henderson 597 479 2 47 4 McLean 68 65 1 8 1 Ohio 444 405 0 30 9 Union 216 154 4 14 1 Webster 141 116 2 17 2 Total 2,691 2,300 12 208 30

