Ohio County adds 4 COVID-19 cases
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 11:21 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WBKO) - The Green River District Health Department (GRDHD) reported 36 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases Tuesday.
GRDHD reported 16 in Daviess County, two in Hancock County, nine in Henderson County, one in McLean County, four in Ohio County, three in Union County, and one in Webster County. The total number of reported COVID-19 cases in the district is now 2,691.
- Twelve reported confirmed cases are currently hospitalized.
- 208 (8%) have required hospitalization.
- There have been 30 COVID-19 related deaths in the district.
- The district-wide total of recovered cases is now 2,300 (85%).
|County
|Confirmed
Cases
|Recovered
Cases
|Current
Hospitalizations
|Ever
Hospitlized
|Deaths
|Daviess
|1,161
|1,023
|3
|87
|13
|Hancock
|64
|58
|0
|5
|0
|Henderson
|597
|479
|2
|47
|4
|McLean
|68
|65
|1
|8
|1
|Ohio
|444
|405
|0
|30
|9
|Union
|216
|154
|4
|14
|1
|Webster
|141
|116
|2
|17
|2
|Total
|2,691
|2,300
|12
|208
|30
