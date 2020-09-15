Advertisement

Ohio County adds 4 COVID-19 cases

COVID-19
COVID-19(AP)
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 11:21 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WBKO) - The Green River District Health Department (GRDHD) reported 36 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases Tuesday.

GRDHD reported 16 in Daviess County, two in Hancock County, nine in Henderson County, one in McLean County, four in Ohio County, three in Union County, and one in Webster County. The total number of reported COVID-19 cases in the district is now 2,691.

  • Twelve reported confirmed cases are currently hospitalized.
  • 208 (8%) have required hospitalization.
  • There have been 30 COVID-19 related deaths in the district.
  • The district-wide total of recovered cases is now 2,300 (85%).
CountyConfirmed
Cases		Recovered
Cases		Current
Hospitalizations		Ever
Hospitlized		Deaths
Daviess1,1611,02338713
Hancock6458050
Henderson5974792474
McLean6865181
Ohio4444050309
Union2161544141
Webster1411162172
Total2,6912,3001220830

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

