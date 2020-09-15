Russellville Police Dept. needs help identifying people in relation to a theft

RUSSELLVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - The Russellville Police Department is asking the public for information on the identities of three people in relation to an early morning theft.

RPD said the theft occurred early Tuesday morning in the area of Crittenden Drive.

Anyone with information is asked to call 270-726-7669.

RPD reminds people to lock their vehicles at night.

