WATCH - Rain Chances Lessening

Big Blast of Fall-like Air Arrives Thursday Night!
By Shane Holinde
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 5:30 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Tuesday was similar to our Monday, with hazy sunshine and seasonably warm daytime readings. Expect another day with highs in the low 80s Wednesday under a mix of sun and clouds. While a couple of showers are possible late Wednesday, the overall chance for rain these next two days is decreasing.

A cold front arrives from out of the Midwest late Thursday, spreading some clouds into the region along with a few spotty showers. Not everyone will see rain from this system, and whatever rain we do see will be LIGHT. Then comes a real shot of cool, crisp air in time for the weekend! Highs drop into the mild 70s Friday into the weekend, with very cool overnight lows as chilly as the upper 40s Saturday night! Some moderation in temps is expected early next week.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

WEDNESDAY: Clouds, Some Sun. A Shower Possible Late. High 83, Low 66, winds NE-4

THURSDAY: Clouds, Some Sun. A Shower Possible. High 81, Low 59, winds NE-10

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny, Breezy and Cooler. High 75, Low 53, winds N-11

Tuesday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Tuesday’s High: 81

Tuesday’s Low: 61

Normal High: 82

Normal Low: 58

Record High: 102 (1927)

Record Low: 39 (1902)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 1.51″ (-0.47″)

Yearly Precip: 45.45″ (+9.91″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 0.0″

Sunrise: 6:29 a.m.

Sunset: 6:52 p.m.

UV Index: 7 (High)

Air Quality: Good / Good (Ozone Count: 20 / Small Particulate Count: 21)

Pollen: High (5.4 for Ragweed and Grass)

Mold: Low

