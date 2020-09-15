Advertisement

WCPS votes to not raise property taxes this year

Warren County Public Schools vote to not raise property taxes.
Warren County Public Schools vote to not raise property taxes.(WBKO)
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 9:59 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Several people from the Warren County community showed up to Monday night’s board meeting. They spoke their opinion in front of the board members, all pleading for them to not raise property taxes this year.

The board brought four options to the table. The first was a compensating rate. “That is the amount that brings in the same exact revenue, even though we’ve had an increase in assessments in a new property, which is a lower rate. This would actually cost the district money,” Christopher McIntyre explained. McIntyre is the chief financial officer and treasurer of Warren County Public Schools

The second option, and the one the board ultimately voted unanimously to pass, was to leave the current rate the same. Property owners will pay the same rate at 46.1 cents per $100 of real and personal property.

The third option was a four percent revenue increase. “The rate would have gone to 46.1 to 46.6,” McIntyre said. Option four was any rate between 44.9 and 46.6.

Again, property owners will not face an increase in taxes this year as the board voted on the second option. McIntyre said the board members likely considered the COVID-19 pandemic when making their decision.

“COVID-19 did I think to play a large role in the decision tonight. It has impacted our communities dramatically as it has the world. So I think that had weighed on the board members' decision tonight," he explained.

