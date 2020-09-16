Barren County Jail employees test positive for virus, jail plans to test all inmates

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - According to officials in Barren County, two contract employees and one deputy jailer at the detention center have recently tested positive for COVID-19.

“The Barren County Health Department is working with the local Health Department, Department of Public Health, Department of Corrections, Judge Executive and Barren County Emergency Management to take the highest precautions,” said Jailer Aaron Bennett in a press release.

With 40 staff members, Bennett confirms that there are a total of nine active cases in the jail among contractors and deputy jailers.

There are currently 229 inmates in the detention center. Bennett says they are working to get every inmate tested and will release information at a later date.

