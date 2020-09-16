Advertisement

Bowling Green City Commission votes to amend Code of Ethics

(WBKO)
By Katey Cook
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 10:29 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On Tuesday, the Bowling Green City Commission met along with the city’s Board of Ethics. Members of the Board Ethics proposed an ordinance that would amend part 25-14 (section 4) of the Bowling Green Code of Ethics.

The section discusses the penalties instated if a city employee breaks the code of ethics. At the meeting, members of the Board of Ethics proposed an amendment that could require the employee or public official that breaks the code to pay for some or all of his or her legal fees if thoroughly investigated.

This comes about one year after City Commissioner Brian “Slim” Nash was investigated by the ethics committee after being arrested for public intoxication.

“The goal here for the board of ethics was to provide some accountability,” Barry Pruitt said. Pruitt is the chairperson for the Board of Ethics.

Pruitt went on to say he hopes that an ordinance like this would be a deterrent against public officials and employees violating the Code of Ethics.

City Commissioner Dana Beasley-Brown brought up a concern that anyone can anonymously submit an ethics complaint about a city employee which has the potential to lead to a costly investigation. The ordinance on the table would make for the person involved in the investigation to pay for those legal fees.

“I would hate to see this ethics board be weaponized and become a political issue,” Beasley-Brown said.

After more discussion, the ethics board mentioned legal fees would only be assessed if a person was found to have violated the ethics code.

Ultimately, City Commissioner Joe Denning made a motion to remove the language regarding attorney fees, and for the City Commission to work with the Board of Ethics on a new proposal. This motion passed three to two, as Beasley-Brown and Brian “Slim” Nash both voted yes. Mayor Bruce Wilkerson and City Commissioner Sue Parrigin both voted no.

A second reading and final vote of the proposed ordinance will take place on October 2nd.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Data dive: A look at regional COVID-19 numbers and why they are important

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Kelly Dean
When analyzing data, regional numbers will be the info that will most beneficial to you. The Barren River COVID-19 Dashboard was created by Barren River Area Development District (BRADD).

News

Chris Page adds his name to the Bowling Green mayoral race

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Allison Baker
Page is a local business owner, a pastor, and is heavily involved in the Bowling Green community.

News

Governor Beshear and Health Commissioner issue COVID-19 mode of instruction for K-12 for in-person and virtual classes

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Allison Baker
If the state positivity is less than 6% and if the hospitals or health care systems have the resources to care for COVID and non-COVID patients than the model for schools the state has created as guidance is operative.

News

Gov. Beshear reports 745 new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, 9 deaths

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WBKO News Staff
Gov. Andy Beshear gives the latest update on Kentucky’s fight against COVID-19.

Latest News

News

Jamie's Shot Golf Scramble

Updated: 10 hours ago
Jamie's Shot Golf Scramble

Crime

Russellville Police Dept. needs help identifying people in relation to a theft

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By WBKO News Staff
The Russellville Police Department is asking the public for information on the identities of three people in relation to an early morning theft.

News

Ohio County adds 4 COVID-19 cases

Updated: 11 hours ago
The Green River District Health Department (GRDHD) reported 36 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases Tuesday.

News

Kentucky distillery being revived at original location

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Green River Distilling Co. in Kentucky survived fire, Prohibition, multiple owners and decline and is being revived at its original location in Owensboro.

News

Kentucky Secretary of State and Attorney General warn voters of bogus mailers and texts

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Lauren Hanson
Because the letters encourage people to register who have already done so, they confuse voters and disrupt Kentucky election officials' efforts.

Weather

A hazy sunrise followed by more clouds this afternoon

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Ethan Emery
Temperatures look to be below average as we head into the weekend!