Crime Stoppers: Stolen Chevy Impala

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -

Bowling Green Police are investigating a vehicle theft that took place at the Family Dollar on Glen Lily Road on September 1, 2020.

The told police that while running into the store, the car was left unlocked. Once the victim exited the store, it was observed that their black 2007 Chevrolet Impala was missing.

Surveillance shows a white male, wearing a blue shirt, blue shorts, and high white socks getting into the vehicle. Once inside, the suspect drove off. It is unknown the direction of travel.

If you have any information about this or any crime, please call South Central Kentucky Crime Stoppers at 781-CLUE, Click Here to go to their website, or download their P3 Tips app for your mobile device.

Crime Stoppers only wants your information, not your name. Their telephone lines are not recorded and they don’t use caller ID.

You could get up to $1,000 for your anonymous tip.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.