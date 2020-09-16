Facebook page serves a forum for community to interact with candidates

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Hundreds of community members in Bowling Green are turning to a Facebook group to get to know candidates and stay up to date with election day information.

“It is really about incentivizing civic engagement and trying to figure out a way for our candidates to be more accessible during such weird times,” said Whitney Kuklinski, a part of the preliminary planning committee of the Facebook group forum.

That engagement hoping to spark between Bowling Green candidates and the people. It’s all part of a new virtual forum inside a Facebook group.

“We’re trying to focus on a positive atmosphere it’s nonpartisan we’re not here to argue about party politics, we’re here to figure out who’s going to serve our city the best and for all of us," said Kuklinski.

Nearly 700 people now fill the Talk it Out: A Bowling Green Community Candidate Forum.

The group will include a series of Facebook live panel discussions with candidates. the first one taking place tomorrow at 4 p.m.

“So each forum has a topic, tomorrow night is going to be getting to know local government and kinda seeing what knowledge these candidates have of what they will be doing,” said Kuklinski.

The group of organizers is calling on all city commissioners, the mayor, and state representative candidates to be a part of the discussions by RSVPing.

“We’d really love to have every candidate RSVP. I think our city kinda has a history of our candidates not necessarily welcoming open communication and discussion with constituents.”

In the world of COVID and virtually connection, this forum serves as just that as we near November.

“What I’m noticing is folks are paying attention to who is serving them on a local level, and I think that’s what is going to get a lot of people, especially in Bowling Green, out to the polls-- is the city commissioner race and the mayor race. That’s on a lot of people’s top priority, especially young folks.”

During the panels, each candidate will be allowed two minutes to answer each question.

