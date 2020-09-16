Fort Campbell sending 200 soldiers to Kuwait

FORT CAMPBELL, Ky. (AP) — More than 200 soldiers from Fort Campbell are deploying to Kuwait. The 101st Airborne Division said Tuesday the soldiers will conduct mission command operations and provide logistical support while deployed to the U.S. Central Command area. The 101st Division Sustainment Brigade will work with joint, interagency and multinational partners to provide contracting, distribution and key logistical support. Fort Campbell is a sprawling Army post that straddles the Kentucky-Tennessee line.

