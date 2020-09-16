Glasgow drug and public intoxication arrest

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - Tuesday, the Glasgow Police Department found Tyler Whitney, of Glasgow, staggering around and having a hard time keeping his balance while walking on South Lewis Street.

Whitney was found to be intoxicated and in possession of a baggie of Synthetic Marijuana inside his right pocket.

Whitney was arrested and charged with Possession Of Synthetic Drugs-2nd Or Subsequent Offense, Alcohol Intoxication In A Public Place, Possession Drug Paraphernalia.

