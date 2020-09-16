Just Piddlin Farms; Social Distancing Family Fun

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Trying to find a way to have family fun and stay safe during the pandemic has been a challenge, but with Fall in the air more safe family options are becoming available.

Just Piddlin Farms is open for the season. From picking pumpkins to hayrides they have that safe family fun.

You get a chance to go on a hayride, go on the kid’s activities, get a chance to and sit in a rocking chair the rest of the afternoon if that’s what you want to do," said Jill Willingham, Owner.

While this season is different for this farm they are choosing to look on the bright side and find the positives during an unpredictable time.

“This year we don’t have any field trips scheduled. We normally have several hundred kids that get to come and visit, but fortunately, with some of the schools still being virtual and some only going every other day we have had the opportunity to still see some of our kiddos,” said Willingham.

Jill adds that not only is just piddling a great place to have family fun, this former biology teacher says it can also serve as a great science lesson. Learning about everything from pumpkins to livestock and getting to have fun in the process.

