Kentucky State Police investigate fatal collision in Warren County

By Harrison Valk
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 6:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SMITHS GROVE, Ky. (WBKO) -Kentucky State Police responded to a single-vehicle collision this afternoon.

The collision occurred northbound on I-65 near the 40-mile marker in Warren County.

According to KSP, Jeffrey Midlar was driving a 2001 Ford pickup in the northbound lanes of I-65.

Midlar lost control of his vehicle, and was ejected after striking the concrete wall dividing north and southbound lanes, police said.

Midlar was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Warren County Coroner’s Office.

The investigation is still ongoing.

