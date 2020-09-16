Kentucky State Police investigates fatal collision involving ATV in Hardin County

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WBKO) - Police say one man is dead after an accident involving a vehicle and an ATV.

Kentucky State Police responded to a collision involving an SUV and an ATV in Hardin County Tuesday afternoon.

According to Kentucky State Police, Joseph Hughes was attempting to cross the roadway while on an ATV. Hughes entered the path of a 1995 Ford Explorer operated by Alyssa Hammock, police said.

Hughes was taken to University of Louisville hospital, and then later pronounced deceased by the Jefferson County Coroner’s office.

Hammock was not injured. The investigation is still ongoing.

