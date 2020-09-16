KSP arrests Livermore man on drug charges

BREMEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Livermore man was arrested in Muhlenberg County Tuesday on several charges.

Kentucky State Police responded to a call of a motorist in need of assistance around 9:19 p.m.

KSP said the vehicle was found on Gishton Road in the Bremen community. According to the report, the stranded motorist was identified as 38-year-old Alvie D. Martin, of Livermore. KSP said Martin was under the influence and in possession of suspected methamphetamine, suspected LSD, marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Martin was arrested and taken to the Muhlenberg County Detention Center where he was charged with the following:

Public Intoxication-Controlled Substance (Excludes Alcohol)

Possession of Controlled Substance 1st Degree, 1st Offense (Methamphetamine)

Possession of Controlled Substance 1st Degree, 1st Offense (LSD)

Possession of Marijuana

Drug Paraphernalia- Buy/Possess.

