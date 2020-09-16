Mother of 5 vocal about lack of high-speed internet in Warren Co.

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - “I’ve always joked, I’m at the library mom, or I’m at the sonic mom, or I’m at the Starbucks mom because we are having to go to different locations just to access Wi-Fi that is free to complete our day,” said home educating mother of five, Sara Jones.

This has been the story for Sara Jones at her home in Alvaton since 2011.

“We have run into struggle after struggle after struggle, because we can’t download simple textbooks. We can’t upload videos that are required,” said Sara.

Sarah currently has AT&T, but she says since the beginning of the pandemic, it’s been harder and harder to get a reliable connection online. And unfortunately, her address is currently not serviced under the Warren RECC Fiber internet pilot program.

“We’ve been suffering through this problem for years, nine years now almost a decade of having unreliable internet that is supposed to be there for us to function. In March when all of the school systems let out and sent kids home, you had this certain amount of data. We were already struggling to use, now has dispersed and has been diluted through all of the kids who are now at home also trying to access that limited internet,” said Sara.

Sara says she and others of the community just want answers.

“We want better internet. We want to be able to function in our homes in a time where the state is telling us to stay at home. So what we’re asking is, we will stay at home, give us what we need to function and be productive there. But if we could just hear from the leadership tell us when’s it gonna be here and like be definitive. This is what has to happen,” said Sara.

In October 2019, Warren RECC released details on its fiber internet program. 13 News spoke with the electric company about the current status of the project and they say 45% of the population in the trial area is connected. If the project is successful, they hope to expand.

“If it’s viable, we are testing assumptions. We would love to expand and we encourage anyone who is in the area or thinks they are in the area or would like to be apart of the area go to fiberforwarren.com and register your interested because if this pilot is successful then we hope to expand and all that interest will help us make those types of decisions," said Kim Phelps, Senior Director of Communications and Public Relations.

