Oldest living former Glasgow BC Chamber President, veteran celebrates 100th birthday

James Trigg Pace 100th Birthday
James Trigg Pace 100th Birthday(Highland Ridge Assisted Living Community)
By Kelly Dean
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 10:51 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - Community members and leaders gathered in Glasgow Tuesday afternoon to celebrate the 100th birthday of a town staple.

James Trigg Pace was born September 15, 1920 and grew up in Lucas, Ky.

According to a Facebook post by Highland Ridge Assisted Living Community, he graduated from Austin Tracy High School in 1939 and attended Western Kentucky Teachers College.

“He became a navigator in the United States Army air Corps after attending navigation school in 1942. Mr. Pace’s first mission was May 30, 1944. His second mission was D-Day 1944. He flew 27 missions over Europe with his last mission being on November 4, 1944,” continued the Facebook post.

Pace was president of the Glasgow-Barren County Chamber, being the oldest living member.

Because of Pace’s community involvement and commitment, the city proclaimed Tuesday ‘James Trigg Pace Day’ where he was celebrated and presented a flag from a service member for his time serving in the military.

Check out photos from the day, courtesy of Highland Ridge Assisted Living Community:

