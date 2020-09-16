Stray showers possible, then fall like weather arrives!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - This is the last full week of summer and the forecast is already ahead of schedule as we slide into the latter half of the week!

This morning skies will be a little hazy due to smoke from wildfires out west. No issues are apparent with air quality as this smoke is higher up in the atmosphere. Details on the air quality below. Today will be mostly clear with some areas of patchy fog. Skies will become partly cloudy as temperatures will be near normal in the upper 70s to low 80s. A stray shower is not out of the question for the afternoon, but most places will be dry for today.

The rain will NOT be from Hurricane Sally, but if you see any high clouds today towards the south, those could very well be from the outer bands of the hurricane. Hurricane Sally made landfall early Wednesday morning near Gulf Shores, Alabama as a category 2 strength hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 105 mph. Though it is a category two, it is causing destructive damage not just from the winds or storm surge, but also the very heavy rainfall as it is moving extremely slow into the deep south. The current track has it moving towards Georgia into the Carolina’s by the weekend. Details on the latest information of Sally and other tropical systems can be found at nhc.noaa.gov.

Thursday will be similar to Wednesday as stray showers are possible with temperatures near normal for this time of the year. It will also be a little humid, though it won’t be muggy by any means. As we head into Friday and the weekend, dew points, the measure of the moisture in the air, drop dramatically and will make us DEFINITELY feel like fall. High temperatures will be below average in the mid-to-low 70s and there will be plenty of sunshine! The fall-like conditions continue through the weekend into next week just in time for the actual first day of the autumnal equinox, Tuesday, September 22 (also known as the first day of fall)! Long range forecast computer models indicate that temperatures will slowly rise back to near-average, so expect upper 70s to low 80s as we head into the first of October. Moisture still looks below average which may benefit some farmers who need to get a start on early harvests.

No ruff weather today -- though there could be a stray shower in the afternoon. Most are dry though! (WBKO)

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Stray showers/storms possible. High 83. Low 64. Winds NE at 4 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Stray showers/storms possible. High 81. Low 59. Winds NE at 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Cooler. High 75. Low 53. Winds N at 11 mph.

Wednesday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Record High Today: 101 (1927)

Record Low Today: 38 (1916, 1904)

Normal High: 82

Normal Low: 58

Sunrise: 6:29 a.m.

Sunset: 6:51 p.m.

UV Index: 7 (High) - Burn Time if Unprotected: 25 minutes

Air Quality: Good / Good (Ozone Count: 17 / Small Particulate Matter: 30)

Pollen Forecast:

Weeds: Moderate (5.2)

Grass: Moderate

Trees: Low

Mold: Low

Tuesday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Yesterday’s High: 81

Yesterday’s Low: 61

Yesterday’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 1.51 (-0.47″)

Yearly Precip: 45.45″ (+9.91″)

Yesterday’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 0.0″

