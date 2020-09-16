Advertisement

WATCH - A Big Cooldown Coming!

Coolest Air of the Season Invades Thursday Night
By Shane Holinde
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 5:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Temps were a tad warmer Wednesday under a mix of sun and clouds. It will also a bit more humid. But a MAJOR air mass change is about to take place!

A Canadian cold front rolls through late Thursday with nothing more than a few clouds and very little chance at rain. Behind it, northerly winds take over, sending down a very cool, dry air mass! Highs drop from the 80s Thursday into the low 70s Friday. It will feel like “football” weather for high school football games Friday night!

If you like Fall weather, you’re going to LOVE the weekend! Expect tons of sun both days, with highs in the 70s. Overnight lows will be crisp and very cool, dipping into the upper 40s for most Friday night and again Saturday night...our coolest readings since June 1st!

Into next week, we’ll experience a slow moderation in temperatures, both sunshine continues through at least mid-week. Highs climb back into the low 80s with lows in the 50s.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

THURSDAY: Clouds, Some Sun. A Shower Possible. High 83, Low 59, winds NE-10

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny, Breezy and Cooler. High 73, Low 50, winds NE-11

SATURDAY: Sunny and Mild. High 73, Low 49, winds NE-9

Wednesday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Wednesday’s High: 85

Wednesday’s Low: 63

Normal High: 82

Normal Low: 58

Record High: 101 (1927)

Record Low: 38 (1916)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 1.51″ (-0.60″)

Yearly Precip: 45.45″ (+9.78″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 0.0″

Sunrise: 6:30 a.m.

Sunset: 6:51 p.m.

UV Index: 7 (High)

Air Quality: Good / Good (Ozone Count: 17 / Small Particulate Count: 30)

Pollen: High (5.2 for Ragweed and Grass)

Mold: Low

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

