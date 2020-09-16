Watch Live: Gov. Beshear reports 776 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, 8 deaths
Published: Sep. 16, 2020
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - Gov. Andy Beshear gives the latest update on COVID-19 Wednesday afternoon.
The Governor said Warren County and Bowling Green were still the number one concern regarding COVID-19 cases according to the White House Report.
Gov. Beshear said there were 776 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday bringing the total to 58,764 cases since the outbreak began. Ninety-one of those cases were in children under age 18.
Beshear announced eight new deaths raising the death toll to 1,082.
Watch below.
