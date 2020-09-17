Advertisement

A Taste Of Fall

By Justin Hobbs
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 5:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -Temperatures today climbed into the 80′s but a cold front has moved through and it is bringing a much drier mass of air with cooler air. As this front pushes through, it will keep temperatures in the 70′s over the next 6 days. Our night time lows may dip down into the upper 40′s. Along with the cooler temperatures comes non-humid air and dry conditions. Rain chances do not show up at all in the 7 day forecast.

7 Day Forecast
7 Day Forecast(WBKO)

