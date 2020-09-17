Attorney General’s office argues constitutionality of Gov. Beshear’s executive orders in front of Ky. Supreme Court

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - Attorney General Daniel Cameron’s office released a statement Thursday on the lawsuit over executive orders regarding COVID-19 made by Gov. Andy Beshear.

"Attorney General Daniel Cameron’s office today defended the Constitutional rights of Kentuckians and Kentucky business owners before the Commonwealth’s highest court. The Supreme Court of Kentucky heard oral arguments in the case of Beshear v. Acree, which challenges the constitutionality of many of the Governor’s COVID-19 executive orders.

"Earlier this year, Attorney General Cameron joined several Northern Kentucky businesses in a lawsuit arguing the Governor’s actions violated both the Constitution and the emergency powers given by KRS Chapter 39A. In July, a Boone County Judge ruled in favor of the Attorney General and Kentucky businesses and issued an injunction to halt the enforcement of the Governor’s orders. The Supreme Court temporarily stopped the injunction until the case could be heard.

"Solicitor General Chad Meredith argued before the court on behalf of Attorney General Cameron’s office. He noted that since declaring a state of emergency in March, the Governor has issued hundreds of pages of new laws and regulations, including more than 150 executive orders, guidance documents, and emergency regulations. These orders now dictate nearly every aspect of life for Kentuckians.

"Following the argument, Attorney General Cameron said, ‘The Governor has, without any input from the elected members of the General Assembly, built a new legal framework for the Commonwealth centered around COVID-19, which he continues to add to even now, more than six months after the emergency declaration was filed. While some new policies and guidelines are needed to slow the spread of the disease and ensure Kentuckians adhere to recommended health guidelines, these policies must strike a necessary balance between public health and protecting the constitutional rights of Kentuckians. Our Constitution and state laws do not allow for the broad, arbitrary, and long-term actions put in place by the Governor since early March.’

"The Attorney General’s Office argued that even during a pandemic, the rule of law still applies and the state of emergency does not exempt the Governor from following Kentucky’s law and Constitution. The Governor’s actions disregard the constitutionally mandated separation of powers, which strictly prohibits a Governor from exercising legislative power. The Governor’s executive orders also violate Sections 1 and 2 of the Kentucky Constitution, which afford Kentuckians the right to earn a living and protect them from the accumulation and exercise of absolute and arbitrary government power.

"Many of the Governor’s orders have been overly broad and arbitrarily applied, in stark contrast to what the law requires. Such orders have created long-term economic consequences for Kentucky workers and businesses. More than 1 million Kentuckians have filed for unemployment during the state of emergency.

“The Attorney General’s Office asked the Justices to uphold the Boone Circuit Court’s ruling, noting that there are other processes in place to make necessary policy changes and health guidelines to combat COVID-19, including allowing local control over such issues, calling the General Assembly into Special Session to make necessary changes, or using the existing regulatory process.”

Gov. Beshear addressed the lawsuit during Wednesday’s COVID-19 update saying the lawsuit was an attempt to have the court throw out and nullify every regulation and rule in place to keep Kentuckians safe during the outbreak.

“It’s pretty simple,” said Beshear. “If they win, people are going to die.”

Beshear argued that as Governor he is tasked with responding to emergencies under Kentucky’s constitution.

