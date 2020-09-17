Friday’s will become virtual instruction day for all Barren County Students

BARREN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - The Kentucky Department of Health has determined that the spread of COVID-19 is accelerating in the community so beginning the week of October 12th, Fridays will become a virtual instruction day for all Barren County students.

Staff will be reporting to schools to assist all learners.

By doing this, the custodial staff can have additional time to disinfect the buildings and better serve all students by streamlining instruction.

The community numbers are getting closer to a level that could potentially bring an end to in-person instruction.

Starting the week of October 12th, Fridays will become a virtual instruction day for all Barren County students. (Barren County Schools)

By taking these measures, the hope is to extend the time we are able to offer in-person classes.

Barren County says they know families will need support in the area of childcare so they’ll be offering childcare services at multiple elementary schools.

Childcare information will be released next week. Barren County adds they will continue to do all they can to best serve the students and appreciate your support!

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.