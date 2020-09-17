Advertisement

Justin Denihan receives life sentence in death of Kelly Hackett

By Ana Medina
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 10:54 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On Wednesday, Justin Denihan received a life sentence in the murder of Kelly Hackett.

Back in 2017, the Warren County Sheriff’s Department said during questioning, Denihan admitted to killing Hackett and placing her body in a storage tote.

"Whenever he brought that tote out and showed me the bag, it made it feel like how real, it brought me back to that day. " -- Justin Denihan

Denihan was facing charges of murder, tampering with physical evidence, and abuse of a corpse, in which he had previously pled guilty.

“Do you take full responsibility for the death of Kelly Hackett? Yes, I do.”

Justin Denihan receives life sentence in death of Kelly Hackett.(Warren County Regional Jail)

During testimony, Denihan mention his recollection of events, “I remember the cord around her neck, and I just remember the images, for the life of me, I don’t know if I just eradicated it from my mind, I just remember standing at the top of her with a cord around her neck and she was already gone. I took the chord around her neck and she was not breathing,” said Justin.

He also remembered a past, that was heavily influenced by drugs.

As Denihan continued giving his testimony, he described the relationship he had with Kelly.

“Now Justin, how old were you when you met Kelly Hackett? I was 23.”

“I don’t know how to explain it if you’ve ever had somebody that you really got close to instantaneously, there was a house full of people and it just seemed it was me and her there. We had an open relationship.”

As Denihan continued with testimony he read a letter to those present expressing his remorse.

"There is not a day that goes by that I don’t think about Kelly or the fact that I took her life. I truly wish I could bring her back, and I’d give my own life to do so if it could be done. There will never be a day that goes by that I don’t think about Kelly or what I’ve done.”

Final sentencing is scheduled for September 29.

