Kentucky governor wants to receive COVID vaccine in public

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Once vaccines for COVID-19 are available, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear says he plans to be vaccinated in public to show his confidence that it’s safe. The Democratic governor urged patience Wednesday even as federal health agencies and the Defense Department have sketched out plans for a vaccination campaign to begin gradually in January or even late this year. Beshear says Americans have to “let the science take its course.” But once the time comes, Beshear says his plan is to take the vaccination in public to show people that he believes it’s safe.

