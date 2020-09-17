Advertisement

McGrath tries to turn McConnell’s seniority into liability

US Senate candidate Amy McGrath rallies with supporters during a campaign stop at Woodland Park in Lexington, Ky, August 25, 2020. Amy McGrath will face US Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Election Day in November. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 8:43 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Democrat Amy McGrath is trying to turn Mitch McConnell’s Senate seniority into a liability. On Wednesday, she accused the Republican leader of helping to create an “inept mess” as Congress struggles to break an impasse on more coronavirus aid. McGrath spoke at a virtual event hosted by two Louisville professional groups. McGrath says McConnell’s long Senate career looms as her biggest challenge in trying to unseat him in November. McConnell is the Senate majority leader and has played up his role as the top-ranking Republican in Congress. He says it allows Kentucky to “punch above its weight” in national policy-making.

