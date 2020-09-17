Med Center Health employee given national Visionary Voice Award for work with sexual assault victims

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On Thursday Hope Harbor presented, on the behalf of the Kentucky Association of Sexual Assault Programs, Med Center Health employee Melissa Gilpin with the National Sexual Violence Resource Center’s Visionary Voice Award for Kentucky.

“Everybody’s just made up a little differently. We don’t know how we’re going to react or respond to something until it happens to us,” said Gilpin.

Today Hope Harbor presented Melissa Gilpin with the National Sexual Violence Resource Center’s Visionary Voice Award for Kentucky. Melissa has dedicated her time assisting victims who have been impacted by sexual assault here in south central Kentucky. @MedCenterHealth pic.twitter.com/3AmSFUXpLh — Brandon Jarrett (@Brandon13News) September 17, 2020

Gilpin says she performed her first assessment on a sexual assault victim in 2001. Gilpin has experience in nursing, as an EMT and also a military background.

“I think one of the things in education that’s really important is an understanding of how we physiologically process traumas. And how to have that ability to help patients understand that the things that they’re experiencing, even if they don’t look like they think they should, are normal and are in and there are ways to respond to traumas differently,” said Gilpin.

“Many times survivors of sexual assault abuse sometimes the hospital is there first to stop. To have someone like Melissa Gilpin serving as a sexual assault nurse examiner in our community really makes the biggest difference in that process that survivors are going to start their healing,” said Melissa Whitley with the Hope Harbour.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.