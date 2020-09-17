Advertisement

Med Center Health employee given national Visionary Voice Award for work with sexual assault victims

Melissa Gilpin given Visionary Voice Award for Kentucky.
Melissa Gilpin given Visionary Voice Award for Kentucky.(WBKO)
By Brandon Jarrett
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 4:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On Thursday Hope Harbor presented, on the behalf of the Kentucky Association of Sexual Assault Programs, Med Center Health employee Melissa Gilpin with the National Sexual Violence Resource Center’s Visionary Voice Award for Kentucky.

“Everybody’s just made up a little differently. We don’t know how we’re going to react or respond to something until it happens to us,” said Gilpin.

Gilpin says she performed her first assessment on a sexual assault victim in 2001. Gilpin has experience in nursing, as an EMT and also a military background.

“I think one of the things in education that’s really important is an understanding of how we physiologically process traumas. And how to have that ability to help patients understand that the things that they’re experiencing, even if they don’t look like they think they should, are normal and are in and there are ways to respond to traumas differently,” said Gilpin.

“Many times survivors of sexual assault abuse sometimes the hospital is there first to stop. To have someone like Melissa Gilpin serving as a sexual assault nurse examiner in our community really makes the biggest difference in that process that survivors are going to start their healing,” said Melissa Whitley with the Hope Harbour.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Friday’s will become virtual instruction day for all Barren County Students

Updated: moments ago
|
By Ana Medina
Beginning the week of October 12th, Fridays will become a virtual instruction day for all Barren County students.

News

Muse Bowling Green encouraging election participation with voter registration drive

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By Brandon Jarrett
I thought with us being a place where our property likes to engage with our community, whether that’s virtually or before hands-on holding events, that this would be a great event to do for 2020 ultimately having some type of positive impact on the community.”

News

‘The Dental Clinic’ needs your vote to get 25K State Farm Neighborhood Assist grant

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By Brandon Jarrett
The Dental Clinic provides care to over 2,200 people of all ages each year with its one full-time dentist and one-full time hygienist. These patients do not have health insurance, cannot afford proper care, and some are homeless.

News

Parade of Homes 2020 kicked off Thursday

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Allison Baker
The Parade of Homes kicks off Thursday at 5 PM and goes until Sunday.

Latest News

News

Gov. Beshear reported 628 COVID-19 cases Thursday, 11 deaths

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WBKO News Staff
Gov. Andy Beshear gives the latest update on Kentucky’s battle against the coronavirus.

News

Veterans Day Parade cancelled due to pandemic

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Harrison Valk
City of Bowling Green forgoing the Veterans Day Parade due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and flu season

News

Gov. Beshear announces more than $14.9 Million in CARES Act reimbursements for 22 Western Kentucky local governments

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Allison Baker
Gov. Andy Beshear announced 22 Western Kentucky governments were approved for $14,905,621 in reimbursements from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act for local governments with expenses related to COVID-19.

News

WKU to offer free tuition in 2021 to freshmen who meet requirements

Updated: 3 hours ago
Western Kentucky University announced a plan Thursday to provide free tuition to students from Kentucky who meet the requirements starting Fall 2021.

News

Attorney General’s office argues constitutionality of Gov. Beshear’s executive orders in front of Ky. Supreme Court

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WBKO News Staff
Attorney General Daniel Cameron’s office today defended the Constitutional rights of Kentuckians and Kentucky business owners before the Commonwealth’s highest court. The Supreme Court of Kentucky heard oral arguments in the case of Beshear v. Acree, which challenges the constitutionality of many of the Governor’s COVID-19 executive orders.

News

Voter Registration Drive

Updated: 5 hours ago
Voter Registration Drive