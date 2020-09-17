Advertisement

Moment of silence for Dr. Rebecca Shadowen Thursday afternoon

Dr. Shadowen moment of silence
(Med Center Health)
By Kelly Dean
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Medical Center’s CEO, Connie Smith, is asking the community to pause for a moment of silence at 1:20 p.m. today in honor of Dr. Rebecca Shadowen.

The Medical Center’s infectious Disease Specialist died last Friday after a four month long battle with COVID-19.

Dr. Shadowen joined the Medical Staff at The Medical Center at Bowling Green in 1989 and has been a physician leader in our region, across the Commonwealth of Kentucky, and nationally for over 30 years.

Smith says some of Dr. Shadowen’s last written communication with the staff were as follows, “I wish to sincerely thank all those who have been supportive during my serious illness. I am so honored and proud to be a part of this medical community and see first-hand the extraordinary team work, expertise and engagement. You are my heroes, friends, colleagues and family. I hope to be free again soon.”

The funeral will take place today in a private ceremony with family and friends.

