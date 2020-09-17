Monroe and Muhlenberg counties report new COVID-19 cases

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -

Muhlenberg and Monroe counties reported new COVID-19 cases Wednesday.

Muhlenberg County Health Department reports 7 additional confirmed cases of Coronavirus COVID-19.

The confirmed case total for Muhlenberg County is currently 740.

The Monroe County Health Department is investigating six additional confirmed cases of COVID-19.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Monroe County has had a total of 194 confirmed cases and 170 of those cases have recovered.

There have been four deaths reported from COVID-19.

