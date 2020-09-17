Muse Bowling Green encouraging election participation with voter registration drive

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - With the 2020 election nearing, one student living complex is trying to help their residences get registered to vote, especially for new or young first-time voters.

“With everything going on, you know, whatever side you’re on it, I thought it was apparent, for me, especially dealing with a lot of young people, that people needed to know the rights that they have, and then be really encouraged to exercise those rights that they had,” said Jabril Baker, property manager for Muse Bowling Green. “And I thought with us being a place where our property likes to engage with our community, whether that’s virtually or before hands-on holding events, that this would be a great event to do for 2020 ultimately having some type of positive impact on the community.”

Muse plans on setting up outside the complex with computers to help residents register to vote and will also be serving food and drinks.

“I wanted to be able to provide things that obviously college students love. Free food, anybody loves free food, and having drinks out here and then also having people from the local community who are going to be running for council to be able to come out here, see their constituents and be able to try and also promote that change as well. And I thought that all of those things together should turn out a pretty good outcome,” said Baker.

“When there are enough people who think that their one vote doesn’t count, all of a sudden that makes a major dent in you know, any type of voting process. So this is to encourage people that on a one to one basis that your vote does count, and that you should exercise that right,” said Baker.

The voter drive is 10 am-5 pm on the property of Muse Bowling Green.

1799 Russellville Rd, Bowling Green, KY 42101

