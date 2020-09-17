Parade of Homes 2020 kicked off Thursday

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -The 2020 Parade of Homes is kicking off Thursday evening and it’s not too late to purchase tickets.

“Normally you could show up at a house and buy a ticket there and go on the tour but in order to keep people from exchanging money and magazines and having to have a contact, we have gone online. So you can purchase them at any time online on our website BASCKY.com. But we are also going to be open here at our offices throughout parade hours so people can stop by here if they prefer to buy a ticket,” said Anita Napier, Chief Executive Officer.

Like everything else, due to COVID-19, this year’s Parade of Homes is a little different. However, this is a huge community event for the Builder’s Association of South-Central Kentucky.

“This is one of our big community events and what we are able to do with the funding like we have a partner helping us work the doors and that is the Relator Hope for Hunger and they will get a portion of the tickets sales. But we also use the money for operational needs as well as look at other charities throughout the year to see if we might be able to contribute to them,” Napier added.

The Parade of Homes kicks off Thursday at 5 PM and goes until Sunday.

“The hours for Parade of Homes are Thursday and Friday from 5 to 8 PM, Saturday 10 AM to 5 PM, and Sunday 1 to 5 PM and the great thing is when you buy a ticket you can use it at any of those 4 days. So if you just want to see one house tonight go visit it then go home relax and then maybe come out Sunday afternoon it is a great way to spend time with your family,” Napier said.

This year the Parade of Homes will only feature six homes. Five of which are in Warren county and one that will be in Allen county.

1. Gemini Homwa Inc., Kelly Arnold: 6277 Hardcastle Avenue, Hardcastle Farms. Cemetery Road (Hwy. 234) approx. 3 miles past I-65, to right on Hunts Lane, .2 mile turn right on Hardcastle Ave. It is the third house on the left.

2. Doug Martens Construction, Doug Marten: 7153 Colver Hill Street, Eagle Ridge Estates. Take Cemetery Road (Hwy. 234). Go .6 miles past Hunts Lane and you’ll see the Subdivision on the right. House is inside on the left.

3. Brian Miller Contracting, Brian Miller. 40 Silver Oak Court, Highland Oaks, Scottsville. From Bowling Green take Scottsville Road (231) approximately 14 miles past the Natcher Parkway. Turn right onto Britni Lane. At the stop sign turn right onto Bowling Green Road. Go 1/2 mile and turn right onto Highland Oaks Drive. Go to the stop sign and the house is on the left.

4. Jagoe Homes Inc., Bill, and Scott Jagoe. 818 Sweet Bay Avenue, Magnolia Hills. Exit South off I-65 (William H. Natcher Parkway) to Plano Road (662). At the traffic signal, turn left onto Plano Road continue 1/4 mile, and Magnolia Hills entrance will be on your left.

Parade of Homes House 4

5. Terry Davis Construction, Terry Davis. 2659 Royal Court, Kingston Pointe. From Scottsville Road turn right onto Plano Road at IGA. Kingston Pointe is directly across from Plano Elementary on Plano Rd.

6.Jagoe Homes Inc., Bill, and Scott Jagoe. 1250 Yorktown Lane, Blevins Farm. Exit 22 off I-65 onto HWY 231 (Scottsville Road), towards Bowling Green. Turn left onto Three Springs Road. Continue onto Three Springs Road approx .3 miles to Matlock Road and continue one mile just past Long Road and turn right into Blevins Farm.

