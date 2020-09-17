Seasonable today, then cool Canadian air takes over!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The last week of summer has seen temperatures near average, but the last weekend of summer will see low temperatures we haven’t seen since mid May in portions of south-central Kentucky!

Today will be very similar to Wednesday with temperatures near average for this time of the year. Expect skies to be partly cloudy today with mainly mid-to-high level clouds with some clearing later in the day. There will also be some haze due to smoke from wildfires out west, though it won’t be as pronounced as it has been the last couple of days. Later today into this evening, a cold front will begin to move through our region and begin to sweep through by early tomorrow morning. Behind it is a strong Canadian air mass that delivers cool and comfortable conditions!

Friday will be much cooler as highs will only be in the mid-to-lower 70s. Dew points, the measure of the moisture in the air, will only be in the 40s! That indicates very dry conditions which will be good for folks who need to do outdoor chores. It’ll also be good for outdoor sports, particularly football. The next few evenings and mornings will be chilly, so if you are attending a football game or any later activity, grab a light jacket as you’ll need it! Highs will be in the mid-to-low 70s (and even a few upper 60s!!) and lows will be in the mid-to-upper 40s over the next couple of days. Temperatures will start to rise in the upper 70s to low 80s as we head into the middle of next week.

Tuesday, September 22, at 8:31 a.m. local time, the Autumnal Equinox occurs! This is called an “equinox” because it means equal day and night, specifically for the Equator. After Tuesday, there will be more hours in the night than the day at the Equator -- for Bowling Green there will be more night hours than daylight hours starting on September 26. Speaking of the end of the month, long range computer models indicate that we will see temperatures near to slightly above average in the region with continued below average precipitation. This could be good for some harvesters who are trying to get a head start on crops or hay. If anything changes we will keep you posted right here on WBKO - 13 News on the air, online and on our mobile weather app!

Today's boating forecast is nice with seasonable conditions! (WBKO)

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. High 81. Low 59. Winds NE at 11 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Breezy & cooler. High 73. Low 48. Winds N at 13 mph.

SATURDAY: Sunny. Cool. High 71. Low 47. Winds NE at 9 mph.

Thursday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Record High Today: 101 (1931)

Record Low Today: 38 (1916)

Normal High: 82

Normal Low: 58

Sunrise: 6:30 a.m.

Sunset: 6:49 p.m.

UV Index: 7 (High) - Burn Time if Unprotected: 25 minutes

Air Quality: Good / Good (Ozone Count: 14 / Small Particulate Matter: 32)

Pollen Forecast:

Weeds: Moderate (5.0)

Grass: Moderate

Trees: Low

Mold: Low

Wednesday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Yesterday’s High: 85

Yesterday’s Low: 63

Yesterday’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 1.51 (-0.60″)

Yearly Precip: 45.45″ (+9.78″)

Yesterday’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 0.0″

