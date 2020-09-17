South Warren’s football game against Louisville Central canceled
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 6:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - According to South Warren Athletic Director Nick Lowe, the Spartans football game Friday September 18, against Louisville Central has been canceled.
The Spartans were scheduled to host the Central Yellow jackets for their second game and home opener.
Lowe did not specify why Central decided to cancel the game.
