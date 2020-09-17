South Warren’s football game against Louisville Central canceled

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - According to South Warren Athletic Director Nick Lowe, the Spartans football game Friday September 18, against Louisville Central has been canceled.

Football News: Unfortunately Louisville Central has cancelled this Friday night’s game that was scheduled to be played at South Warren High School. — Nick Lowe (@NickLoweSWHS) September 17, 2020

The Spartans were scheduled to host the Central Yellow jackets for their second game and home opener.

Lowe did not specify why Central decided to cancel the game.

