‘The Dental Clinic’ needs your vote to get 25K State Farm Neighborhood Assist grant

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Dental Clinic provides services to individuals that do not have access to dental care.

The Dental Clinic provides care to over 2,200 people of all ages each year with its one full-time dentist and one-full time hygienist. These patients do not have health insurance, cannot afford proper care, and some are homeless. Dental students from the University of Louisville volunteer each semester allowing additional clients to be seen as a demand for services is high, and the wait for an appointment is about 6 – 8 weeks.

“This would help us get out into the communities and meet patients where they’re at particularly younger patients. In Kentucky, it’s necessary for children before kindergarten to have a dental screening. So these phones would be in order to help us provide screenings to these patients,” said Joshua Phillips, a dentist at Med Center Health’s the Dental Clinic.

Patients come from a ten-county region in Southcentral Kentucky with a total population of 319,688. The poverty levels in all of these counties exceed the national average of 12.3%, with six of these counties having a poverty level over 20%. The clinic provides important services, including x-rays, dental cleanings, fillings, and extractions. If patients need oral surgery, patients are referred to oral surgeons. The clinic pays for the needed procedures and the oral surgeons accept a reduced payment for their services.

“People may remember waiting did this last year, we were just barely outside the cut-off. So we need South Central Kentucky sale in order to make this funding work and put it out into the community and help our patients,” said Phillips.

The $25,000 would cover the cost of extending The Dental Clinic’s services into the community by conducting mobile screening events. The Commonwealth of Kentucky requires proof of a dental screening or examination by a dentist, dental hygienists, or other medical practitioners before children can be enrolled in school. The Dental Clinic will partner with head start programs, elementary schools, and other non-profit groups in the region to hosts mobile screening events for children who will begin kindergarten. These mobile screenings events will provide parents an opportunity to comply with state-mandated requirements at no cost. It also will allow the Dental Clinic staff to share information about the importance of regular dentist visits and identify any concerns in the dental health of the children that they see.

“I think that it would help a lot of school-aged children, a lot of children, you know, they may know that they have dental problems, but they don’t know where to go receive care. So this would be a great way for us to get out into the community to meet those patients, and provide help for them a connection,” said Phillips.

