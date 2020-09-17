Advertisement

Veterans Day Parade cancelled due to pandemic

City of Bowling Green forgoing Veterans Day Parade for 2020.
City of Bowling Green forgoing Veterans Day Parade for 2020.(wbko)
By Harrison Valk
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 2:29 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - As Kentucky is still under a state of emergency due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the City of Bowling Green is forgoing the annual Veterans Day Parade downtown.

In light of recent warnings by public health officials about the coming flu season alongside the COVID-19 pandemic, Neighborhood Services Coordinator Karen Foley also noted, “We know that historically, we have a lot of older veterans who come out for the parade and who have volunteered their time participating in it. We don’t want these brave men and women to take a risk this year when we can find other ways to honor their service.”

According to the City of Bowling Green, the city plans to announce a social media plan in October to honor local veterans virtually and will be re-broadcasting Veterans Day Parades from prior years on Government Access Channel 4 on Spectrum Cable.

For more information about future activities highlighting veterans, please email kim.lancaster@bgky.org.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Gov. Beshear announces more than $14.9 Million in CARES Act reimbursements for 22 Western Kentucky local governments

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By Allison Baker
Gov. Andy Beshear announced 22 Western Kentucky governments were approved for $14,905,621 in reimbursements from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act for local governments with expenses related to COVID-19.

News

WKU to offer free tuition in 2021 to freshmen who meet requirements

Updated: 45 minutes ago
Western Kentucky University announced a plan Thursday to provide free tuition to students from Kentucky who meet the requirements starting Fall 2021.

News

Attorney General’s office argues constitutionality of Gov. Beshear’s executive orders in front of Ky. Supreme Court

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WBKO News Staff
Attorney General Daniel Cameron’s office today defended the Constitutional rights of Kentuckians and Kentucky business owners before the Commonwealth’s highest court. The Supreme Court of Kentucky heard oral arguments in the case of Beshear v. Acree, which challenges the constitutionality of many of the Governor’s COVID-19 executive orders.

News

Voter Registration Drive

Updated: 2 hours ago
Voter Registration Drive

Latest News

News

Parks Program for Youth

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

WCPL presents Jaws, the movie, at Hot Rods Stadium tomorrow evening

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Kelly Austin
WCPL’s movie night at Hot Rods Stadium tomorrow evening

News

Moment of silence for Dr. Rebecca Shadowen Thursday afternoon

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Kelly Dean
The Medical Center’s CEO, Connie Smith, is asking the community to pause for a moment of silence at 1:20 p.m. today in honor of Dr. Rebecca Shadowen.

Politics

McGrath tries to turn McConnell’s seniority into liability

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Democrat Amy McGrath is trying to turn Mitch McConnell’s Senate seniority into a liability.

Coronavirus

Kentucky governor wants to receive COVID vaccine in public

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Once vaccines for COVID-19 are available, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear says he plans to be vaccinated in public to show his confidence that it’s safe.

Weather

Seasonable today, then cool Canadian air takes over!

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Ethan Emery
A cold front from the north will sweep through the region to give us unseasonably cool conditions across the region.