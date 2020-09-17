Veterans Day Parade cancelled due to pandemic

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - As Kentucky is still under a state of emergency due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the City of Bowling Green is forgoing the annual Veterans Day Parade downtown.

In light of recent warnings by public health officials about the coming flu season alongside the COVID-19 pandemic, Neighborhood Services Coordinator Karen Foley also noted, “We know that historically, we have a lot of older veterans who come out for the parade and who have volunteered their time participating in it. We don’t want these brave men and women to take a risk this year when we can find other ways to honor their service.”

According to the City of Bowling Green, the city plans to announce a social media plan in October to honor local veterans virtually and will be re-broadcasting Veterans Day Parades from prior years on Government Access Channel 4 on Spectrum Cable.

For more information about future activities highlighting veterans, please email kim.lancaster@bgky.org.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.