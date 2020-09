FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - Gov. Andy Beshear gave the latest update Thursday afternoon on Kentucky’s battle against the coronavirus.

Gov. Beshear reported 628 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday bringing the total to 59,370 infected since the outbreak began.

Kentucky COVID Facts 9-17-2020 (WBKO)

The Governor reported 11 new deaths raising the death toll to 1,093.

