WCPL presents Jaws, the movie, at Hot Rods Stadium tomorrow evening

Warren County Public Library's screening of Jaws the movie, Friday, September 18, at the Hot Rods Stadium.(WCPL)
By Kelly Austin
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 10:17 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Warren County Public Library presents the movie Jaws at a free movie screening event Friday, September 18.

Tomorrow night’s event will be held at the Bowling Green Hot Rods stadium.

Gates open at 7:30 pm and the jaw dropping movie will start at 8:00 pm.

Social distancing and masks are required upon entry.

The event is free and concessions will be available for purchase.

Registration is not required.

Click here for more information.

