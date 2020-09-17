WKU to offer free tuition in 2021 to freshmen who meet requirements

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Western Kentucky University announced a plan Thursday to provide free tuition to students from Kentucky who meet the requirements starting Fall 2021.

“Hilltopper Guarantee: WKU’s Commitment to the Commonwealth” is the latest step designed to increase access to an education from WKU through affordability. Any freshman from Kentucky who receives a Pell Grant and has at least a 3.0 cumulative unweighted high school grade-point-average will qualify for free tuition.

“The WKU experience is transformative, and our missions calls us to provide access to all students, including those who thought a college degree was out of reach,” said WKU President Timothy C. Caboni. “The bold changes to scholarships we made last year significantly expanded the aid available. This pledge closes the gap for the most financially challenged students and will allow those students access to the life-changing WKU experience.”

The amount of the award will be determined by in-state tuition less aid, such as Pell Grants, KEES and other institutional and gift aid. It does not include student loans, which may be used for students housing, books and other expenses.

More information can be found at wku.edu/guarantee.

