View from the Hill: Big Red Marching Band makes adjustments for WKU’s first home football game of the season

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -

It’s finally time for football again at Houchens, LT Smith Stadium and no one is more excited than the Big Red Marching Band.

“We’re gonna do halftime from the stands and we’ll do pregame from the stands so everything we normally do. We just won’t be on the field when we do it.”

The Big Red Marching Band, made up of 248 students, is willing to do whatever it takes to have a presence at home football games.

“We’re taking lots of safety precautions. The bands gonna look a little bit different. We have three sections this season that we’re gonna be sitting in the stands, 125, 126, and 127.”

It is anything but normal, but band members say it’s worth it just to be there.

“Even with the masks and restrictions and everything I still enjoy being in the band. Even if it’s a little piece of cloth on my face I still love being out there on the field and playing. It doesn’t take the joy away from me.”

“If anything ever goes wrong and we’re not able to continue doing this that would be a really big loss for us to not be able to continue through this season.”

The band is still rehearsing this fall’s halftime show on the field, even though it will be presented in a different manner.

“We’re working on a show just like we normally would but this year it’s going to be videoed sometime close to homecoming and hopefully that video will be played at one of the halftimes during football.”

McCurry says all they really want to do is perform and they finally get their chance, this weekend.

“We’re gonna do everything we can in the stands to make it an exciting experience for the fans and for the students that are in the band.”

Less than five thousand fans total will be allowed in the stadium on Saturday. A minimum of one thousand seats will be held for WKU students. Kick-off against Liberty University is at 11 am.

