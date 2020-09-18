Advertisement

Bowling Green City Schools to remain hybrid through December 18

Bowling Green City Schools
Bowling Green City Schools(BGCS)
By Marisa Williams
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 7:54 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green City Schools Superintendent Gary Fields has released a statement saying the district will continue their hybrid learning schedule through the end of the semester December 18.

Fields says, “While we have seen cases among our students and employees, the current schedule allows schools to socially distance and limit the number of school contacts."

He goes on to say that this hybrid schedule is a current and sustainable compromise of in-person and remote learning, and that if the schools increased the in-person population, it would no longer be a sustainable system.

Fields also stating, “We understand this schedule presents challenges for families and employees, and we know our students miss peers that attend on different days," but reaffirms that this system is working.

He says that the district will abide and already are abiding by the new metrics put out Governor Andy Beshear regarding reporting Coronavirus cases within the schools.

You can read the full statement here.

