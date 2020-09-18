Bowling Green man indicted for rape of 5 year old

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Warren County grand jury has indicted a Bowling Green man for raping a minor.

Tracey Allen Ward faces one count of Rape First Degree - Victim Under 12 Years of Age for allegedly engaging in sexual intercourse with the victim back in July.

Ward also faces a charge of Sodomy First Degree - Victim Under 12 Years of Age in connection with the same incident.

Ward was arrested July 20 and taken to the Warren County Regional Jail.

