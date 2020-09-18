Advertisement

Bowling Green man indicted for rape of 5 year old

Tracey Allen Ward was arrested July 20 and taken to the Warren County Regional Jail.
Tracey Allen Ward was arrested July 20 and taken to the Warren County Regional Jail.(WCRJ)
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 3:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Warren County grand jury has indicted a Bowling Green man for raping a minor.

Tracey Allen Ward faces one count of Rape First Degree - Victim Under 12 Years of Age for allegedly engaging in sexual intercourse with the victim back in July.

Ward also faces a charge of Sodomy First Degree - Victim Under 12 Years of Age in connection with the same incident.

Ward was arrested July 20 and taken to the Warren County Regional Jail.

