Advertisement

Feeling like fall on this Friday, last weekend of summer!

By Ethan Emery
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 7:37 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - To close out the last week of summer, mother nature decides to rush into the upcoming season a little early!

Today will be much cooler than normal (10-15 degrees roughly) as highs will only be in the mid-to-lower 70s. Dew points, the measure of the moisture in the air, will only be in the 50s this morning and fall to the 40s by the afternoon! That indicates very dry conditions which will be good for folks who need to do outdoor chores. It’ll also be good for outdoor sports, particularly football. The next few evenings and mornings will be chilly, so if you are attending a football game or any later activity, grab a light jacket as you’ll need it! Highs will be in the mid-to-low 70s (and even a few upper 60s!!) and lows will be in the mid-to-upper 40s over the next couple of days. Temperatures will start to rise in the upper 70s to low 80s as we head into the middle of next week.

Tuesday, September 22, at 8:31 a.m. local time, the Autumnal Equinox occurs! This is called an “equinox” because it means equal day and night, specifically for the Equator. After Tuesday, there will be more hours in the night than the day at the Equator -- for Bowling Green there will be more night hours than daylight hours starting on September 26. Speaking of the end of the month, long range computer models indicate that we will see temperatures near to slightly above average in the region with continued below average precipitation. This could be good for some harvesters who are trying to get a head start on crops or hay. If anything changes we will keep you posted right here on WBKO - 13 News on the air, online and on our mobile weather app!

It will be a fantastic day to be on the green, though it will be a little breezy!
It will be a fantastic day to be on the green, though it will be a little breezy!(WBKO)

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Breezy & cooler. High 73. Low 48. Winds N at 13 mph.

SATURDAY: Sunny. Cool. High 71. Low 47. Winds NE at 9 mph.

SUNDAY: Sunny. Cool. High 74. Low 50. Winds E at 7 mph.

Friday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Record High Today: 100 (1931)

Record Low Today: 35 (1903)

Normal High: 81

Normal Low: 57

Sunrise: 6:31 a.m.

Sunset: 6:48 p.m.

UV Index: 6 (High) - Burn Time if Unprotected: 30 minutes

Air Quality: Good / Good (Ozone Count: 32 / Small Particulate Matter: 33)

Pollen Forecast:

Weeds: Moderate (4.7)

Grass: Low

Trees: Low

Mold: Low

Thursday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Yesterday’s High: 83

Yesterday’s Low: 65

Yesterday’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 1.51 (-0.72″)

Yearly Precip: 45.45″ (+9.66″)

Yesterday’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 0.0″

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather

Flannels, Fire Pits, And Pumpkin Spice Weather

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Justin Hobbs
Our cold front is blazing through with cooler and less humid air

Weather

A Taste Of Fall

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Justin Hobbs
As the cold front made way we are watching temperatures fall and will stay cool for the weekend.

Weather

Seasonable today, then cool Canadian air takes over!

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Ethan Emery
A cold front from the north will sweep through the region to give us unseasonably cool conditions across the region.

Weather

Stray showers possible, then fall like weather arrives!

Updated: Sep. 16, 2020 at 8:30 AM CDT
|
By Ethan Emery
Conditions look great for this upcoming weekend, which is the last weekend of summer!

Latest News

Weather

A hazy sunrise followed by more clouds this afternoon

Updated: Sep. 15, 2020 at 8:45 AM CDT
|
By Ethan Emery
Temperatures look to be below average as we head into the weekend!

Weather

A quiet and mild start to the week!

Updated: Sep. 14, 2020 at 5:15 AM CDT
|
By Ethan Emery
Not a terrible start to the week, but things will be cooling down as we head into the week!

Weather

A Cool Down In The Coming Week

Updated: Sep. 13, 2020 at 10:49 PM CDT
|
By Justin Hobbs
Dry weather moves in just in time to start off the new week.

Weather

Some Showers For Sunday

Updated: Sep. 12, 2020 at 10:52 PM CDT
|
By Justin Hobbs
Scattered storms for Sunday as a cold front dives through.

Weather

More sunshine, but the muggies return in Kentucky!

Updated: Sep. 10, 2020 at 4:52 AM CDT
|
By Ethan Emery
More sunshine today, but it will feel a little warmer with the humidity pushing back into the region!

Weather

Sunshine and heat for the middle of the week!

Updated: Sep. 9, 2020 at 7:47 AM CDT
|
By Ethan Emery
The sunny and warm pattern continues through the middle of the work week!