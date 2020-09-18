Flannels, Fire Pits, And Pumpkin Spice Weather

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -Temperatures today climbed into the 80′s but a cold front has moved through and it is bringing a much drier mass of air with cooler air. As this front pushes through, it will keep temperatures in the 70′s over the next 6 days. Our night time lows may dip down into the upper 40′s. Along with the cooler temperatures comes non-humid air and dry conditions. Rain chances do not show up at all in the 7 day forecast.

7 Day Forecast (WBKO)

