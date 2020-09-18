Advertisement

Flannels For Friday Night

By Justin Hobbs
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 5:54 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -Grab the flannels and grab the hoodies because we are in for a cool night with temperatures steadily dropping down into the 40′s overnight tonight. If you are headed out for football games, expect temperatures to be in the 60′s. We will wake up early Saturday to the upper 40′s. The weekend continues to look cool, sunny, and pleasant. Make some plans to be outdoors or at least enjoy the weather as we are staying dry and cool for the weekend and much of the new week.

7 Day Forecast
7 Day Forecast(WBKO)

